Gillette man arrested after early morning chase, standoff with deputies

A chase and standoff that lasted more than two hours - and stopped two coal trains from moving through - led to an arrest and multiple felony and misdemeanor charges against a 20-year-old Gillette man early Wednesday morning. Sheriff's deputies arrested Jacob D. Hodges after they had disabled a stolen vehicle he was driving on Highway 59, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny said.

