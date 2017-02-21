From the heart

Chris Torres listens to David Gonzalez as he helps Renee Fritzen's AP Spanish Class translate the song 'Gracias a la Vida' from Spanish to English on Tuesday afternoon at Campbell County High School. Teens in Renee Fritzen's International Club smile as David Gonzalez plays one of his original songs he wrote for children at the meeting on Tuesday afternoon at Campbell County High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.