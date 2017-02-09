Catholic school opens celebration to ...

Catholic school opens celebration to public

John Paul II Catholic School in Gillette is celebrating its 10th anniversary Feb. 16 with a concert featuring country musician Paul Bogart. "Grow With Us" is the name of the special night of events starting at 7 p.m. in the new Pronghorn Center at Gillette College.

