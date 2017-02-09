Campbell County Fire Station 3 is nearing completion
Construction on a new Fire Station 3 is near completion and is expected to come in under budget, officials say. Station 3, which was budgeted at $3.9 million, is expected to cost about $500,000 less than that, said Dustin Hamilton, Engineering and Development Services director for the city of Gillette.
