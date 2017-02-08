ROZET: Sheriff's deputies arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of battery and on a Crook County warrant at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. Deputies stopped to help a Chevy pickup that was on the side of the road and noticed a man in the back seat covered in blood with a cut above his left eye and and a swollen eye.

