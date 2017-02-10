Blotter
Storey's girlfriend had called the sheriff's office saying that her boyfriend had hurt her 16-year-old son. When the 16-year-old was getting ready for school that morning, their dog was chewing on his shoes, so he slapped the dog on his rear.
