Activities group to meet Monday to discuss increasing participation with two high schools
A group of Gillette residents and educators interested in increasing participation in sports and academic clubs at the two high schools in Gillette will meet Monday. The group, open to anyone interested, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the commons area of the CCHS North Campus.
