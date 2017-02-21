4 men arrested for solicitation in pr...

4 men arrested for solicitation in prostitution sting

Four men were arrested Friday night on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute following an online Gillette Police Department sting operation. Mark L. Morrison, 29, James D. Bailey Jr., 53, and 30-year-old Tyson S. Williams, all of Gillette, and 55-year-old Kelly R. McKim of Wright were arrested during an eight-hour operation conducted by the department.

