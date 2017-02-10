10th Circuit ties
Neil Gorsuch, the judge picked by President Donald Trump to fill an opening on the U.S. Supreme Court, has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit with a former Gillette man. Terrence L. O'Brien is a senior judge on the same court.
