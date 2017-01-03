Sindelar says he shot to defend himse...

Sindelar says he shot to defend himself, never intended to kill Boyer

Todd Sindelar told a Gillette jury Monday that he shot Matthew Boyer because his former friend had lunged at him with a knife and he had no other choice. When he went to Boyer's home in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day 2013, he no intention of killing or even hurting Boyer, Sindelar testified.

