Sindelar says he shot to defend himself, never intended to kill Boyer
Todd Sindelar told a Gillette jury Monday that he shot Matthew Boyer because his former friend had lunged at him with a knife and he had no other choice. When he went to Boyer's home in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day 2013, he no intention of killing or even hurting Boyer, Sindelar testified.
Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
