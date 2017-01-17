School trustees discuss need for ACT prep in high schools
As Campbell County high school principals gathered to discuss college and career readiness with trustees last week, the questions ultimately came down to how local schools are preparing students to take ACT tests which have become so critical to Wyoming. Every high school junior in Wyoming is required to take the ACT as an accountability measure in the state.
