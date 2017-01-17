School district spends $1.8 million on 15 new buses with seat belts
The Campbell County School District has awarded bids to purchase 15 new buses - all with seat belts - as it prepares to open Thunder Basin High School in the fall. Many of the new buses are needed for routes added by the opening of the second comprehensive high school in Gillette.
