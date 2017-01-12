School board approves 25 transfers fo...

School board approves 25 transfers for Thunder Basin, CCHS

Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Campbell County School Board approved 25 requests for transfers to fill high school teaching positions with the opening of a second complete high school in Gillette. Twenty-one of the 25 transfers involve Thunder Basin High School, which will open this fall at the site of what is now the Campbell County High School South Campus.

