Railyard restaurant to open in downtown

Some time this year, a new restaurant, Railyard, will open up in the fromer Chophouse location at 113 S. Gillette Ave. Mark Allison , director of operations at Railyard, said the new restaurant is under the same ownership as the Chophouse, but it's a new start with a new vision. "What we're trying to do here is revitalize downtown, and with this kind of being the beacon of that," he said.

