Man held for stolen property is questioned about murders
A Casper man who was a person of interest in a double murder last year is in Campbell County jail on unrelated charges. Manuel C. Moreno, 39, was arrested Jan. 8 for concealing stolen property after deputies found that the 2015 Kia he drove to Gillette had been reported stolen from Evansville on Jan. 1. Moreno told deputies that he had borrowed it from a woman and was supposed to return it three days earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC