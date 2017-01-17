Gillette man sentenced to life without parole
A stone-faced gallery of close to 30 people looked on Thursday afternoon as a Gillette man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the first-degree murder of a 2-year-old boy. In November, Donald Foltz Jr., 36, was convicted of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son, Braxton Bailey, on Dec. 30, 2014.
