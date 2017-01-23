Gillette histories

Announcement has been made by J.W. Dillrance of the J.W. Dillrance Agency, stating that they have just completed the new survey and plat of the Rozet Townsite at Rozet, Wyoming, 14 miles east of Gillette on the Chicago Burlington and Quincy Railroad and that lots will be placed on sale at once at prices from $50 and up. Each purchaser of a lot will be given 75 percent of the oil right to be contained in a pool lease for the entire acreage so that all will share in any oil production.

