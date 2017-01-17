Gillette histories

Legal authorities have declared the bond issue of 1919 valid and the bonds salable and it is planned to offer these bonds for sale on Feb. 15. Just as soon as these bonds are sold and the architect's plans drawn up, work will be immediately started on the new high school. By getting an early start on the construction of the proposed building it is hoped that at least a part of it will be ready for use at the opening of the fall session of school.

