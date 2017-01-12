Gillette histories
Due to the steady gain in business since he purchased the Bakery from Joe Hayes, Mr. Taft of the Taft's Bakery has found it necessary to install a dough mixer. The new machine is called the Champion and was installed last Saturday, Mr. Taft using it for the first time Sunday morning.
