Gillette College to offer candle-making class

As part of the January/February series called A Little Bit of ... Culture, a class on candle making will be offered in Gillette on Jan. 30. The class begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 in room 128 of the main building at Gillette College and costs $15 per student. For more information or to sign up, call Carole Shafer from the Center for Workforce and Community Education at 307-686-0254 ext.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.