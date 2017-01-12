D j vu: Jury again convicts man of murder
It took a jury about six hours Tuesday to convict a 24-year-old Gillette man of second-degree murder. The verdict marks the second time Todd Sindelar has been convicted of murder for shooting and killing Matthew Boyer early Thanksgiving morning in 2013.
