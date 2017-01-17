HARVEY E. FLACK, 54, 114 4J Road, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in District Court on Dec. 28 to driving while under the influence of alcohol, his sixth offense within 10 years, making it a felony. He was arrested Dec. 8 on 12th Street after some high school students thought he was intoxicated.

