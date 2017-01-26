County workforce down about 1,400

County workforce down about 1,400

The fallout from a loss of about 1,400 people from the Campbell County workforce is still showing in the county's unemployment rate, which came in at 6 percent for December. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports the rate is a slight increase over the 5.9 percent recorded in November, and a considerable jump from the 4.4 percent registered in December 2015.

