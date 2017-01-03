City council could trash yard waste measure
Gillette City Administrator Carter Napier has advised the City Council to kill a controversial yard waste ordinance that would make it illegal for residents to put yard waste into their solid waste containers. "My recommendation to you is we should probably let this ordinance die," Napier said during the council's annual retreat Saturday.
