Brothers, Gillette women charged in complex drug triangle

A Gillette mother who lost custody of her child is accused of continuing to fill his prescription medications for ADHD for a year afterward. Amy Pirelli, 36, has been charged with 20 counts of prescription fraud - all misdemeanors - for calling in and getting two prescriptions of Vyvanse in 60 milligram and 30 milligram amounts from a local pediatrician and then filling the prescriptions in 10 of the 12 months between December 2015 and November 2016, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.

