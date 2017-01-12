Brothers, Gillette women charged in c...

Brothers, Gillette women charged in complex drug triangle

A Gillette mother who lost custody of her child is accused of continuing to fill his prescription medications for ADHD for a year afterward. Amy Pirelli, 36, has been charged with 20 counts of prescription fraud - all misdemeanors - for calling in and getting two prescriptions of Vyvanse in 60 milligram and 30 milligram amounts from a local pediatrician and then filling the prescriptions in 10 of the 12 months between December 2015 and November 2016, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.

Gillette, WY

