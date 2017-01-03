Blotter
SIERRA CIRCLE: Police officers arrested a 48-year-old woman for assault after officers reviewed video of the woman grabbing her 16-year-old daughter's hair, throwing her to the floor and hitting her in the face and head between 10 and 15 times, Police Sgt. Jason Marcus said.
