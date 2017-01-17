Archery club to host Master's Classic

The Pronghorn Archery Club of Gillette will host its annual Master's Classic Saturday and Sunday at Cam-plex Barn No. 3. The 30 3-D indoor shoot will include opening shooting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.