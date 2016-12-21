The right thing to do'
Ken Barkey, second from left, owner The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar in Gillette, volunteered to feed two local families once a week for a year as a response to the economic downturn in Campbell County. He credits his staff, Sam Barkey, from left, Christine D' Angelo, Brad Focht and Tammy Schultz for doing all the work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC