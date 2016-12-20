Second murder trial for Gillette man ...

Second murder trial for Gillette man to begin Tuesday

A Gillette man accused of shooting and killing another man on Thanksgiving Day 2013 will go on trial for the crime a second time. Sindelar is accused of shooting 25-year-old Matthew Boyer, once in the abdomen and once in the chest, killing him.

