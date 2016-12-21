Lawmakers may pop cork on liquor lice...

Lawmakers may pop cork on liquor licenses

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Rumors that the Wyoming Legislature will remove the population-based cap on liquor licenses were floated during a meeting with legislators and the Gillette City Council earlier this week. State law limits the number of retail, restaurant and other forms of liquor licenses a community can issue based on population.

