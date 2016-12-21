It got how cold?

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Civil Air Patrol Cadet Commander Alice Wood, 16, lays a wreath on a veteran's grave at Mount Pisgah Cemetery on Saturday as part of the annual Wreaths Across America program. Locally this year, the program raised enough money to buy 270 wreaths for the veterans at the cemetery, although the hope is to raise enough money next year to buy a wreath for each of the 850 veterans buried in Mount Pisgah.

