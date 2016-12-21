Gillette man charged with theft in auto sales
A 32-year-old Gillette man has been accused of selling cars and pocketing the money instead of paying the dealership, and in some cases without providing titles for the cars to their new owners. Joshua G. Pfeifle has been charged in Circuit Court with five counts of felony theft and two counts of misdemeanor theft.
