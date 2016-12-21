Former fleet manager pleads guilty to...

Former fleet manager pleads guilty to stealing from city

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The former city of Gillette fleet manager accused of using a city credit card to buy more than $5,000 worth of items has pleaded guilty to three counts of felony theft. In a plea agreement, a deferred sentence is being recommended for Patrick Neal Martin, 51, meaning that if he successfully completes five years of supervised probation, the charge will be dismissed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10) Mar '16 miguel gonzalez 18
News Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16) Feb '16 EMMALYN 1
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,410 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC