Former fleet manager pleads guilty to stealing from city
The former city of Gillette fleet manager accused of using a city credit card to buy more than $5,000 worth of items has pleaded guilty to three counts of felony theft. In a plea agreement, a deferred sentence is being recommended for Patrick Neal Martin, 51, meaning that if he successfully completes five years of supervised probation, the charge will be dismissed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC