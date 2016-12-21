Food for 600 families to be given out
The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and Council of Community Services in Gillette are combining forces to hand out Christmas food donations to feed 600 families in the Gillette area on Dec. 22. The holiday food distribution is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Cam-plex Central Pavilion. "We're trying to get donations and volunteers to help.
