ROBERT BENJAMIN BUSTAMANTE, 32, was given a suspended three- to five-year prison sentence Nov. 7 for felony interference with a peace officer. District Judge Michael N. "Nick" Deegan fined him $1,095, ordered him to pay $2,845 in restitution to the city of Gillette and placed him on five years of supervised probation.

