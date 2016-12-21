Cloud Peak Energy to donate $20k for stage
Cloud Peak Energy has offered the city of Gillette a $20,000 donation to pay for a concrete stage for the Donkey Creek Festival. The only request Cloud Peak made in conjunction with the donation is for the stage to be called Cloud Peak Energy Stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC