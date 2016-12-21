Cleanup of winter roads to be slower this season
After the season's first true snow storm, Campbell County residents may have noticed slick and weathered roads days after the weekend's snow. The Gillette area saw anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow over the weekend and snow plows and truck drivers will continue to clean up after the storm the rest of this week.
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
