City Council concerned about idle liquor license, progress of Razor City
In order for Razor City Discount Liquor to meet its contractual agreement of being open and operational within 16 months of being granted a retail liquor license, the team behind the business will have to build its proposed $4.5 million building in the next three to four months. That short time frame concerns the Gillette City Council because, as Mayor Louise Carter-King pointed out during the council's Tuesday meeting, no liquor store means the license isn't being used.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC