City Council concerned about idle liquor license, progress of Razor City

In order for Razor City Discount Liquor to meet its contractual agreement of being open and operational within 16 months of being granted a retail liquor license, the team behind the business will have to build its proposed $4.5 million building in the next three to four months. That short time frame concerns the Gillette City Council because, as Mayor Louise Carter-King pointed out during the council's Tuesday meeting, no liquor store means the license isn't being used.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.