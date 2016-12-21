Annual Christmas Tree drop-off site opens in Gillette
Residents are asked to remove all decorations before dropping off their old Christmas trees at the site near the Gillette College Technical Education Center, 3251 S. 4J Road. No artificial trees can be dropped off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC