And the winners are...

The McCann Family and their neighbors Kodi Rodenborg, from left, Amber McCann, Kenadi Rodenborg, Burt McCann, Evia Rodenborg, Alexis McCann, Nicollet Rodenborg and Nash Rodenborg stand Thursday outside of the McCann home, which was voted the first-place winner of the People's Choice award in the city's 2016 Holiday Lighting Contest. Tanna George, from left, stands with her parents, Shirley and Kendall, outside their home on Clarion Drive in Gillette, which won the top Judge's Choice award in the city's 2016 Holiday Lighting Contest.

