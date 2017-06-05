Pilot, passenger suffer minor injuries in Payson plane crash
Authorities in Gila County in east-central Arizona say a pilot and a brother who was his passenger suffered minor injuries when their small plane crashed near the Payson airport. Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd says the plane crashed Sunday while the pilot was about to make a second attempt to land at the airport after a flight from Mesa.
