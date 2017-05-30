Neil Rosenthal: What actions would re...

Neil Rosenthal: What actions would reassure fearful woman?

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: LongmontFYI

Dear Neil: My significant other of three years doesn't understand that I need reassurance from him because of his rejection and abandonment from the past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) 13 hr FrancesBenson 49
July 4th is evil 22 hr June 19th 4
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Thu bustawop 6
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) May 30 Eastside Central 64
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) May 28 zeke the Pinhead 2,696
US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder May 28 Never escape ur ... 7
valley night clubs under investigation by feds May 27 gurpsagain 10
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC