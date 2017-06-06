Karate camp brings adventures, exercise and life-skill building
Mike Erickson's karate camp is about more than taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. Every week, there's a field trip to a top East Valley kids' destination - and parents get to judo-chop the cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to find my mom.
|10 hr
|CCJC
|4
|name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|SILENT
|4
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 3
|Educated
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|FrancesBenson
|49
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Jun 1
|bustawop
|6
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|May 30
|Eastside Central
|64
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|May 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,696
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC