East Valley Children's Theatre performing classic "Wizard of Oz" tale

The East Valley Children's Theatre is capping off its 20th anniversary season with a production of "OZ!", the timeless "Wizard of Oz" tale. The show will run June 15-25 at the Mesa Arts Center, and it will feature 41 talented youths ages 8 to 18 from across the Valley.

