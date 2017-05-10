VIDEO: Incoming freshman kicker Brandon Ruiz nails 78-yard FG
The Sun Devils should have no issue replacing the NCAA's highest-scoring kicker and last season's Lou Groza Award winner, Zane Gonzalez, who was recently selected by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the NFL draft. The reason: Incoming freshman kicker Brandon Ruiz, who shared a video of himself drilling a 78-yard field goal Saturday on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at House Of Sparky.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|17 hr
|Heleena
|4
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|nory
|230
|US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder
|18 hr
|Annay
|5
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|21 hr
|More DNA test
|17
|Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ?
|21 hr
|Stay Healthy
|7
|Review: Gregan & Associates (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Barry Kimmons
|3
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Jo mama
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC