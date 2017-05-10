VIDEO: Incoming freshman kicker Brand...

VIDEO: Incoming freshman kicker Brandon Ruiz nails 78-yard FG

The Sun Devils should have no issue replacing the NCAA's highest-scoring kicker and last season's Lou Groza Award winner, Zane Gonzalez, who was recently selected by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the NFL draft. The reason: Incoming freshman kicker Brandon Ruiz, who shared a video of himself drilling a 78-yard field goal Saturday on Twitter.

