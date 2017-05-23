Thousands of Arizonans lose 'in-netwo...

Thousands of Arizonans lose 'in-network' insurance coverage at Dignity hospitals

Tuesday May 23

Health Net customers who now get care at Dignity Health's St. Joseph's, Chander Regional or Mercy Gilbert hospitals will need to switch providers amid an insurance-contract dispute. Dignity estimates it affects 5,000 patients.

