Texas chicken chain opening latest Va...

Texas chicken chain opening latest Valley restaurant in Gilbert

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Bush's Chicken is cooking up a second restaurant in the Phoenix area. The Texas-based chain's latest Valley location will open May 22 at 2505 S. Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) May 13 AZ BOYS 2,141
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
white minorities May 13 smor-ty 3
Which school is better : Public or suburb ? May 13 Lks 3
July 4th is evil May 13 polit 2
Europeans vs European Americans May 13 tomas 3
Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities? May 13 Basnic 6
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC