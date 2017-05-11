Silver Alert: man missing in Pinal County
PINAL COUNTY, AZ - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old John Vaughan. Vaughn is reportedly diabetic and overdue for his medicine.
