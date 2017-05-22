Perry High School student arrested af...

Perry High School student arrested after threats against school

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Perry High School student arrested after threats against school A male student was taken into custody after he allegedly made threats against the school. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2raU3Gn A Perry High School student suspected of making a threat against the school has been arrested, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky lewark zuchowski 23 hr Darren Zuchowski 2
Max Zuchowski Sun Darren Zuchowski 2
Gay Community Questions Sun LookingFor 1
Special Needs Egg Hunt Apr '17 Kayelynn 1
Free Family Fun on April Fools Day Mar '17 GSLeader733 1
Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09) Jan '17 T REX 27
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Jan '17 resident 1
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 22 at 8:43AM MST

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,302 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC