PD: Missing toddler last seen with in Gilbert

Wednesday May 3 Read more: ABC15.com

One-year-old Taya Cabanillas was last seen in the area of Baseline and Gilbert roads with her father Clinton Cabanillas. It's believed they're in a teal 1998 Acura two-door sedan with an Arizona license plate BFN9582.

